Police looking for 5 suspects after merchandise worth $150K stolen from downtown store

A security camera image shows suspects robbing a store in downtown Toronto on Jan. 10, 2022. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have released security camera images of suspects who allegedly stole merchandise worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from a downtown store earlier this month.

On Jan. 10, officers were called to a break-and-enter in a retail store near Yonge Street and Queen Street West around 1:45 a.m.

Police said five suspects broke into the store and ransacked the place.

They fled the area hauling goods worth approximately $150,000, police said.

No specific descriptions of the suspects were released other than they were all wearing dark clothing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

