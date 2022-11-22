Police looking for alleged prowler in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a prowler in the area of Queen’s Boulevard and South Drive near St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener.

Police say on Sunday around 9 p.m., a 19-year-old woman was alerted to a man standing outside her backyard window.

The man appeared to try and get her attention before fleeing the area.

He’s described as white, around 6'1" to 6'3" tall, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.