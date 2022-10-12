Police looking for dashcam footage in homicide investigation

An investigation is underway into a suspicious death that happened Monday evening.

Officers responded to an altercation in the area of 120 Avenue and 82 Street around 7:40 p.m. where they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital by EMS, where he died of his injuries.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Police are looking for dashcam footage from 82 Street between 118 Avenue and 123 Avenue on Monday between 7:20 and 7:40 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.