Police looking for driver after teen struck at Simcoe crosswalk

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the driver of a black four-door sedan who they say failed to remain at the scene after striking a 15-year-old girl in Simcoe.

In a media release, police said the teen was using a crosswalk on Oak Street around 3:24 p.m. on Friday, June 10, when she was hit by the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The driver did not stop and left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.