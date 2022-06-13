iHeartRadio

Police looking for driver after teen struck at Simcoe crosswalk

image.jpeg

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the driver of a black four-door sedan who they say failed to remain at the scene after striking a 15-year-old girl in Simcoe.

In a media release, police said the teen was using a crosswalk on Oak Street around 3:24 p.m. on Friday, June 10, when she was hit by the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The driver did not stop and left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

12