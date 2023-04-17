Police looking for driver allegedly involved in Kitchener hit and run

Waterloo regional police have released a description of a truck they believe was involved in a hit and run last week in Kitchener.

Police say at around noon on Thursday, April 13, a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in the area of Benton Street and Frederick Street.

Police say the cyclist had minor injuries. The driver did not remain at the scene.

The vehicle they were driving is described as a newer model black Ford F-150.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage to contact them.