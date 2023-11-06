Police looking for driver in Kitchener hit-and-run
Waterloo regional police have released pictures of the car believed to be involved in a serious hit-and-run over the weekend.
Police say at around 12 a.m. Saturday, the driver hit a pedestrian on Homer Waterson Boulevard at Pioneer Drive.
The 31-year-old man was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.
The driver did not remain on scene.
According to police, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a grey/silver Dodge Charger between the years 2015 and 2023.
The car is a four-door model with alloy wheels and a sunroof.
Police say it may have damage to the front driver-side bumper, fender, and possibly the hood.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856 or leave an anonymous tip for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.
