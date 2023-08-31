Police looking for federal offender known to frequent Waterloo Region and Brantford

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender police say is known to frequent Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and Brantford.

Police say Fabian Pascoe, 46, is wanted for breaching his statutory release.

He’s currently serving a four year, three month sentence for drugs and weapons charges.

Pascoe is described as Black, six feet tall and around 200 pounds with shaved black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Pascoe’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).