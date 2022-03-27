Police looking for four men who reportedly assaulted, seriously hurt man in Kitchener

A 29-year-old man has been seriously injured after he was reportedly assaulted by four men near a strip club and bar in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police were called to the incident around 3:15 a.m. Sunday and found the victim in the area of Smetana Drive and Marketa Crescent with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe that four men came out of a licensed establishment in the area of Victoria Street North and Natchez Road and then assaulted the victim.

The suspects are described as men in their 20s with tattoos on their arms. They fled the area in what is believed to be a dark-coloured Toyota sedan.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.