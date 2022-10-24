Police looking for 'group of suspects' in connection with stabbing at a Vaughan subway station

Police in York are looking for a group of suspects allegedly involved in a stabbing at a subway station, which sent a man to the hospital earlier this month.

On Oct. 9, at around 3 a.m., York Regional Police (YRP) were called to a Toronto hospital for a report of an injured person.

Investigators say a man was sent to the hospital with a stab wound after he was attacked by a group of suspects earlier that morning at around 1 a.m. The incident happened while the victim was walking through the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre subway station, on Highway 7, near Jane Street.

According to police, the unidentified victim had been on a York Regional Transit bus before he got off at the station, and the suspects followed him off the bus.

After the suspects allegedly attacked the victim at the station, the victim was able to run away and hop on board a subway heading southbound towards Toronto.

YRP said the suspects left the area and took a different subway travelling south.

The victim realized he was stabbed when he got off the subway and was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators have shared photos of the suspects, and are asking witnesses who have yet to speak with police to come forward.

Anyone with information about should contact York Regional Police’s #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.1800222tips.com.