Police looking for information about a woman who died following a garbage bin fire

The Winnipeg Police Service is turning to the public for help in trying to uncover more information about the death of a 30-year-old woman.

On April 6, around midnight, police said officers, along with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, were called to the back lane of 33 Hargrave St. for reports of a garbage bin fire.

When crews arrived a woman was found inside the bin and she later died from her injuries.

Police said she has been identified as Chantelle Talarico.

Investigators don't believe the fire was set intentionally.

Police are looking to talk with anyone who might have had contact with Talarico on April 5 and they are also looking to talk with a man and woman seen on camera who had found Talarico's bike, as police believe they may have talked with her before the fire.

Winnipeg police are looking to talk with these two people after a woman died in a garbage bin fire on April 6. (Source: Winnipeg police)

If anyone with information are asked to call police at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.