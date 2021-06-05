Police looking for information about two 'suspicious' incidents in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Police are looking for information about two incidents they describe as "suspicious" in Lower Sackville, N.S.

The Halifax District RCMP says in both incidents, a man approached youth or children, asking them to come with him.

The first alleged incident: on Friday, police say an unknown man approached a student at a junior high, asking the youth to come with him. Police responded, and searched the areaextensively, but couldn’t find the suspect.

The second: police say later the same day around 8 p.m., two children reported a similar experience at a park near Westpoint Drive in Lucasville, N.S.

Police searched this area, but could not find this person either.

In both instances, the RCMP says the children or youth refused to go with the suspect.

The man in the first incident is described as being in his 20s, bearded, with tanned skin, dark hair in a bun with a purple or blue-dyed streak. Police say he was wearing a black face mask, black hoodie, and pants with a fire pattern.

The suspect in the second incident is described as being around 30 years old, wearing a black beret hat, black coat, and blue jeans.

Police say they do not believe the incidents are linked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.