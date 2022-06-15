Police looking for information after man dies from stab wound
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Digital Editorial Producer
Devon McKendrick
Winnipeg police officers are looking for more information after a man who was stabbed died from his injuries Wednesday.
Around 4:30 a.m., police received a report about a man who was injured lying on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of Pembina Highway.
Police arrived on scene and found that the man had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.
The homicide unit is investigating. If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
