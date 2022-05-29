Police looking for information after woman dies in reported assault Saturday

Winnipeg police say a woman has died after a reported assault Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Marlow Court around 10 p.m. and when officers arrived police said a woman was found unconscious and suffering from upper-body injuries.

The 31-year-old woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, but she later died from her injuries.

The homicide unit continues to investigate.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.