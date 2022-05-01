Police looking for Keanan Crane, not seen since April 11

Calgary police are looking for help to find a 22-year-old man who has been missing since mid-April.

Officials say Keanan Crane was last seen in the northeast community of Whitehorn on April 11 at approximately 10 p.m.

Crane's family reported him missing on April 25.

He is described as:

183 centimetres (6') tall;

109 kilograms (240 pounds);

Heavy build;

Brown eyes; and

Black hair.

Crane also has a number of tattoos: a cross, the chemical symbol for THC, the word "Bacon" on his left forearm and the name "Crane" on his left wrist.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org