Police looking for man accused in shooting south of Edmonton

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they believe was involved in a shooting on Aug. 20.

At around 3 a.m., Maskwacis RCMP responded to a shooting in the area of Ermineskin Cree Nation, when on scene police found two women with life threatening injuries.

Police were able to identify two men involved in the shooting, one has been arrested and charged.

Jerry Johnson, 20, of Maskwacis faces two charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm and failure to comply with a release order.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court on Oct. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

The second man identified is 20-year-old, Shayden Trey Rain of Maskwacis.

Police have issued a warrant for his arrest and he faces a number of charges:

Two counts of attempted murder with a firearm

Two counts of discharging a firearm with intent

Two counts of pointing a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Using a firearm in commission of an offence

Rain is described as:

5’5”

119 lbs

Brown eyes

Black hair

According to police, Rain is believed to be in Maskwacis or the Wetaskiwin area. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information should contact police at 780-585-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.