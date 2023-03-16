Police looking for man after he removes tracking bracelet

Calgary police are looking for a man they believe removed his tracking bracelet before he could be sentenced in relation to a homicide.

Joseph Chlala, 22, was charged with manslaughter with a firearm in relation to the death of Christian Navos, who died in an incident nearly three years ago in the southeast community of Legacy.

Chlala was due in court Thursday for sentencing.

Police say they believe Chlala was staying at a residence in the 100 block of Howse Common N.E. and was picked up around 9:40 a.m. Thursday in a grey Chevrolet Impala.

Some time after that, police believe he took off the ankle bracelet that he was required to wear as part of his bail conditions.

Police haven't been able to locate him since then.

Chlala is described as 165 centimetres (5'5") tall with a heavy build, brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.