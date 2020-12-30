Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman after a hit-and-run in Scarborough early Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a fail-to-remain collision in a parking lot in the Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East area.

A 27-year-old woman was with a man when a driver of a westbound vehicle struck her, police said.

The woman suffered serious injuries from the crash, police said.

According to investigators, a man exited the passenger side of the vehicle and got into an altercation with the man who was with the injured woman.

Police said the female driver of the vehicle and the male passenger fled west in the parking lot in a blue Nissan Sentra.

On Wednesday evening, police released an image of the suspect vehicle involved in the collision.

Investigators are looking to identify the suspect vehicle and the man and woman who fled the scene.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone who has dash camera footage of the area to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).