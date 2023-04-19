iHeartRadio

Police looking for man in connection to alleged distraction theft in Fergus, Ont.


An image released by Wellington County OPP in connection to a Fergus distraction theft.

An allegedly distraction theft in Fergus involving thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics has prompted Ontario Provincial Police to share an image.

OPP are asking for the public's help identifying a person in a picture they released Tuesday morning.

They say a clerk was distracted at a business on Tower Street South on April 11 by a person believed to be working with someone else carrying out the crime.

Anyone who can identify the person in the photo is asked to contact Wellington County OPP (1-888-310-1122).

12