Police looking for man in Elmwood drug/weapons bust

Two women are behind bars, and a male suspect is still at large, after a drug and weapons bust in Elmwood Friday evening.

Winnipeg Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. when officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen with three occupants in it near the corner of Talbot Avenue and Watt Street. By the time they found the stolen vehicle, parked at the corner of Talbot Avenue and Levis Street, the male driver had fled, leaving two female passengers behind. Police arrested the two women without incident.

Officers searched the vehicle and seized a loaded semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun, four 12-gauge shells, a can of bear spray, and a plastic bag containing twenty-seven individually wrapped pieces of crack cocaine. They also found a smaller, separately wrapped piece of crack cocaine, as well as $443 in cash.

42-year-old Jada Renschler and 44-year-old Deanna Renschler, both from Winnipeg, face numerous drug and weapons-related charges. They remain behind bars. Police are still searching for the male suspect