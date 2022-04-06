Police looking for man in Guelph who offered little girl candy

Guelph police are looking for a man they say offered a little girl candy Tuesday afternoon.

The nine-year-old was playing in her driveway by herself around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Victoria Road and Speedvale Avenue, according to officials.

A man not known to her was reportedly walking by, stopped, took his hand out of his pocket, and asked if she would like some candy. The girl said no and ran back into the house.

Police say they couldn't find the man when the checked the area. He is described as white, 65 years old, around six feet tall, and was wearing dirty jeans with a newer orange and fluorescent green safety vest.

Anyone within information is asked to call Guelph Police Service or leave an anonymous message with Crime Stoppers.