Police looking for man seen chasing woman with a knife in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are looking for man seen chasing a woman with a knife near a busy Kitchener road during rush hour on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area of Fairway Road South and Manitou Drive at 5:30 p.m.

Police said the man fled the area and was last seen on a bicycle heading toward Traynor Avenue.

The man was described as white, about six feet tall with a thin build and short, dark curly brown hair. Police also said he was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black jacket, blue jeans and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

