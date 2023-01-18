Police looking for man wanted in downtown sexual assault investigation
CP24 Web Content Writer
Joanna Lavoie
Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a downtown sexual assault investigation.
The incident happened on Dec. 29, 2022 at about 7:25 p.m. near King and Portland streets.
According to police, a woman was walking in that area when a man allegedly followed her and sexually assaulted her.
The suspect is described as six-foot tall and about 35 years old.
He was last seen wearing a grey toque, a white hoodie, a long black coat, grey pants, and brown boots.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
