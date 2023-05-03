Police looking for man who allegedly asked girl to get in vehicle in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a male who allegedly asked a female youth to get into his vehicle.
On Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., a man allegedly approached a girl from his vehicle while she was walking on Charles Street neat Madison Avenue in Kitchener.
The man purportedly attempted to engage the youth in conversation and asked her to get into his vehicle, which the youth declined and continued to walk away.
Police say that the male continued to attempt a conversation with the girl and was last seen parked on Cameron Street North in his black sedan.
The suspect is described by police as a Black male, in his 20s, with short hair, and was wearing a black t-shirt.
There were no reported physical injuries.
Waterloo regional police are asking anyone with information to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Saskatoon mayor keeping his distance from homeless shelter clashSaskatoon mayor Charlie Clark isn't putting himself in the middle of a controversy over the Saskatoon Tribal Council's Emergency Wellness Centre and a letter from one of his colleagues on council.
-
New healthcare centre brings various services to people living in Vancouver’s DTESPeople living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside will be able to access a variety of health services all under one roof after a first-of-its kind facility officially opened its doors Wednesday.
-
'We think we'll prevail': Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club taking province, feds to courtThe Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club (VCBC) is taking the provincial and federal governments to court over continued raids and fines.
-
"This should be a homecoming": Whoop-Up Days to feature free admission, more events and activitiesWhoop-Up Days is Lethbridge's biggest summer event, drawing in around 23,000 visitors last year.
-
Camera Store says it was robbed of $30K worth of equipment in morning heistA Calgary camera shop was robbed Wednesday of an estimated $30,000 worth of equipment.
-
Ottawa River flooding touches every corner of the Ottawa ValleyAs water levels are expected to peak at the end of the week, every community along the Ottawa River in the Ottawa Valley is being impacted by flooding.
-
Hybrid shelter open, encampments remain with some unwilling to moveThe Region of Waterloo’s new tiny home hybrid shelter is now open, but what does it mean for encampments dotted across the region?
-
Ottawa firefighters quickly douse fire at Shepherds of Good HopeOttawa firefighters quickly brought a fire at an Ottawa shelter under control Wednesday afternoon.
-
Transit Windsor getting ready for special events in DetroitFor the many concert goers and sports fans, Transit Windsor is bringing back the special events service to Detroit.