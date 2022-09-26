Police looking for man who allegedly asked women for hugs on Waterloo trails

A man who was allegedly asking females on Waterloo walking trails for hugs is being sought by regional police.

Police received a number of reports Sunday afternoon and evening about a man riding a black bike on trails in the area of University Avenue, Lexington Road, Eastbridge, Bridge Street, and Woolwich Street in Waterloo.

The man was reported to be approaching females on the trails and asking for a hug. No one was injured during the incidents.

The man is described as white, between 20-25 years old, with a thin build, and wearing dark pants, a light pink sweater, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.