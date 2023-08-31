Police looking for man who allegedly masturbated in front of woman
Guelph police are looking for a man who allegedly asked a woman if he could masturbate in front of her, and upon being told no, continued to do so anyway.
According to police, on Aug. 1 at 4:20 a.m., officers were called to an address near Willow Road and Alma Street North.
Police said a woman told them she had arrived home a few minutes earlier and was siting outside her residence when a male approached and asked if he could masturbate in front of her.
The woman said no, but he began to do so anyway, at which point she told him to stop and went inside, and the male left the area.
The man is described as a younger black male, six feet tall with a thin build and wearing a white t-shirt and green plaid pants.
Anyone who has information or recognizes this male is asked to call Detective Constable Dave Gamsby of the Guelph Police Service Special Victims Unit at 519-824-1212, ext. 7505, email him at dgamsby@guelphpolice.ca
-
COVID-19 is still circulating in Ottawa, top doctor warnsOttawa's top doctor is reminding residents that COVID-19 is still present in the community ahead of back-to-school and work, and is urging people to stay home when sick and consider wearing a mask to help reduce the spread this fall.
-
Sudbury hosts 14th annual Ribfest this weekendAn annual Labour Day weekend tradition kicked-off Friday in Greater Sudbury with the 14th edition of Ribfest.
-
Downtown Timmins welcomes opening of African Foods MarketDowntown Timmins laid out the welcome mat to the owner of the first African foods store on Third Avenue Friday.
-
Four-year-old struck by vehicle in northeast CalgaryA toddler was struck by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Friday night.
-
More than 3,600 N.W.T. residents have registered in Calgary; city continues to provide supportThe City of Calgary says Northwest Territories evacuees continue to arrive in our city.
-
Hockey season is upon us, Soo Greyhounds finish their training campSoo Greyhounds players gathered for the final day of camp Friday, ahead of the annual Red & White Luke Williams Memorial Game.
-
Grande Prairie man dies following mid-August assaultA Grande Prairie man is dead almost three weeks after he was assaulted with a weapon, RCMP say.
-
Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo LakeA teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.
-
Richmond crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injuredA motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital with "significant injuries" after a crash in Richmond Friday afternoon, according to police.