Police looking for man who allegedly uttered racial slurs, threatened people in Victoria Park

Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect after what they’re calling “a hate-motivated incident” in Kitchener.

Police say it happened on the Iron Horse Trail in Victoria Park on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, a man uttered racial slurs and threats toward people using the trail.

No one was hurt.

The man is described as white, around six feet tall with an average build, and in his 20s. He was last seen wearing black shorts and no shirt.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.