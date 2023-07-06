Police looking for man who threw fake money onto busy Guelph, Ont. road
Police in Guelph are looking for a man they say threw fake cash onto a busy road Tuesday evening.
Police say they started getting calls about someone throwing $50 bills into traffic on Edinburgh Road South near Wilsonview Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.
According to police, several people stopped their cars and ran into the street to pick up the money before realizing it was fake.
Police say no one was hurt, but the situation was “very unsafe.”
The fake bills said “film prop” on them, according to one caller.
After throwing the money into traffic, the man reportedly walked away.
He's described as white and around 30-year-old. The man was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, shorts and a backpack. He also had a large dog with him.
Anyone with information is asked to email police at jthall@guelphpolice.ca.
-
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrantSaint John police are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
-
Devon Cyr sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter in 2020 death of Isaiah AllaryTwenty-eight-year-old Devon Cyr was handed 14 years in prison for manslaughter in relation to the 2020 death of Isaiah Allary.
-
The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign offLegendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: policeThe Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in SaskatoonThe City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Suspect headbutted store staff during North Bay robbery, police sayA robbery turned violent in North Bay this week when a robbery suspect attacked a store employee.
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactionsWhen put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heatOfficers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.
-
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital taxAmerica's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.