Police looking for man who threw rock through door, robbed Kitchener store

Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect who allegedly used a rock to smash the door of a downtown Kitchener business, assaulted an employee, and stole merchandise.

It happened on Monday around 6:50 a.m. near the intersection of King Street West and Water Street South.

Police said the man threw a rock through the door, entered the store and grabbed merchandise.

He also allegedly assaulted an employee who tried to intervene.

Police said no physical injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as white and around six feet tall. He was wearing a dark jacket, light-coloured pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 4497