Police looking for man with cane who offered kids candy in Waterloo

Regional police are searching for a man they say approached children in Waterloo and offered them candy.

Officers were called to the area Brynhurst Boulevard and Keats Way around 5 p.m. on Monday.

They say a stranger told the children he had candy and following them as they tried to leave the area.

He's described as white, around 60 to 70-years-old, and with a slim build. The man was wearing a black hat, green jacket, black jeans and walked with a cane.