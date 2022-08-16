Police looking for Mazda Protege in fatal Gasoline Alley hit-and-run
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Police have released new information about the vehicle that killed cyclist Heather Lawrence.
The 45-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Gasoline Alley near Red Deer on the evening of July 6.
Mounties now say the vehicle is a dark green 1999-2003 Mazda Protege with heavy black tint on the windows. The sedan has aftermarket fog lights and exhaust, chrome five spoke rims, no emblems, and a roof-mounted antenna.
Police also released photos of the vehicle in question taken just before the crash, and a stock photo of what the vehicle looks like.
Anyone with information about the car or the hit-and-run is asked to call Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
