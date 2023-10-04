Police looking for men on motorcycle who tried to rob Guelph bank
Guelph police are looking for two men who allegedly tried to rob a bank on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the financial institution near Clair Road and Gordon Street just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Staff told police two men wearing motorcycle helmets entered the bank and demanded cash, but ultimately left empty-handed.
No weapons were seen and no one was hurt.
After the attempted robbery, the men sped away on a red motorcycle.
The first is described as “possibly Black” and 5-foot-7 with a slim build. He was wearing a black sweater, orange or red pants, black gloves and a black helmet covered in white tape.
Police said the second is brown-skinned and 5-foot-7 with a slim build and facial hair. He was wearing a grey and black Nike sweater, grey track pants, grey and black Nike shoes, black gloves and a black helmet covered with white tape.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7415.
