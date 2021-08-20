Police looking for men who stole Dodge Ram during test drive
Ottawa police are looking for two men who took a Dodge Ram for a test drive and never returned the vehicle.
On July 28, the owner of the 2011 white Dodge Ram 2500 met with a potential buyer in Osgoode after posting his truck was for sale on social media platforms.
Police say two men arrived and asked to take the vehicle for a test drive, but they never returned.
The first suspect is described as a white man, mid 20s, 5'9", with short curly blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.
The second suspect is a white man, mid 20s, with long dark hair. He was wearing a dark sweater and blue jeans.
The vehicle at the time was bearing Ontario licence plate "4159VM", with a black Thule roof rack, and a "Jenda" sticker on the rear passenger side window.
Anyone who has information about this incident, can identify the suspects, or has seen the vehicle, is asked to contact the East Criminal Investigations Section at 613-236-1222 ext. 3566.
