Police looking for missing 12-year-old boy in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police Service say a 12 year-old-boy from Kitchener is missing.

In a tweet, officers posted that Daniel Dore was last seen Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the area of Mausser Avenue in Kitchener, and they are concerned for his well-being.

Police said in the post that Dore is described as 5’1” tall, 110 lbs and last seen wearing a red sweater and dark jogging pants.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

MISSING: Daniel DORE, 12, was last seen November 8 at 3 p.m. in the area of Mausser Ave in Kitchener.

Police would like to check on his wellbeing.

He is described as 5'1" tall, 110 lbs, last seen wearing a red sweater & dark jogging pants.

Call police at 519-570-9777 with info. pic.twitter.com/uKRgn45InL