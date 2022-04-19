Police looking for missing 63-year-old man last seen in Transcona

The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a missing 63-year-old man last seen more than a week ago.

Police said Edwin Babisky was last seen on April 11, in the Transcona area of the city. He is described as five-foot-10 with a medium build, green eyes and short grey hair. Police did not have a description of the clothes he was wearing.

"Citizens are urged to check out buildings and back lanes in and around their residences," police said in a release, adding they are concerned for Babisky's well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.