Waterloo regional police are asking for the public's help in finding a 79-year-old woman who went missing from Kitchener.

Ruth Scott was last seen in the area of Ellis Avenue and Guelph Street.

She was wearing a white button down sweater and flowered dress pants, and was walking a fox terrier dog on a red leash.

Police said there is concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.