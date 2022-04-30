Police looking for missing Waterloo man

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Waterloo man.

Garrett Rickert, 23, was last seen Friday April 29 at around 6 a.m. in the area of Bearinger Road in Waterloo.

Rickert is described as white, 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair. He may be wearing a brown toque and red flannel lumberjack coat.

Police said Rickert may also be driving a brown Toyota Tundra with Ontario licence plate AZ 93010.

Anyone with information about Rickert’s whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

MISSING \\ Garrett Rickert, 23. Mr. Rickert was last seen in the Bearinger Road area of Waterloo on April 29, 2022. He is 6'4", 250lbs and may be wearing a brown toque and red flannel coat. If you have any info, call police or @CrimeStoppers.



Details: https://t.co/ocrGUiJbEz. pic.twitter.com/Fvb1hnd1LF