Police looking for offender known to frequent Kitchener

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man know to frequent Kitchener, Barrie, Bracebridge and Sault Ste. Marie.

Andrew Swan, 58, is currently serving a four-year, four-month and one-day sentence for sexual interference, OPP said in a tweet.

He’s described as five feet, eight inches tall and 204 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Swan’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

WANTED: Andrew SWAN, 58y/o, 5'8”, 204 lbs, grey hair, blue eyes. If you have information, please contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477, the Provincial ROPE Squad Main Office at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673, or 911. ^lh pic.twitter.com/q2ylJiOQ77