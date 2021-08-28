Police looking for owner of rare coins and stamps found in Prince George

Police in Prince George are hoping to reunite a collector with rare coins and stamps that they recently recovered.

Prince George RCMP said in a news release Friday that frontline officers had "located a large collector's coin and stamp collection" on Aug. 3.

Police did not say how they had come to be in possession of the collection, or whether it had been stolen.

They shared photos of some of the books of coins and stamps, including albums of Canadian quarters, dimes, "small cents" and half-dollars.

"We are looking to reunite the owners of this collection with their belongings," said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, spokesperson for Prince George RCMP, in the release.

"If you can describe to us what other coins and stamps are in this collection, we would be happy to return them to you."

Anyone who believes the collection may be theirs - or who knows to whom it might belong - should call Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 and cite file number 2021-29114, police said.