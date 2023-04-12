Police looking for person of interest after fire at Red Deer Canadian Tire store

Police are looking for a man who they believe has information about a fire at the north Red Deer Canadian Tire.

Fire broke out in the store around 8:40 p.m. on April 5, and caused significant damage, according to Mounties.

Investigators are looking for a man captured on surveillance video who might have information about the blaze.

He's described as between the ages of 30 and 50, wearing a grey hoodie, black pants with white lettering on the sides, white high-top shoes, and a black Boston Red Sox cap.

He's also wearing multiple rings on both hands.

Anyone with information about the man or the fire is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.