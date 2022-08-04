Police looking for 'person of interest' in animal cruelty case

Windsor police continue to investigate a case of animal cruelty and are asking the public to help identify a person seen in a surveillance photo.

According to police, a person of interest was seen in the 400 block of Caron Ave. between Janette Avenue and Bruce Avenue.

Investigators describe the person as a man with long dark hair, medium build and between the ages of 40 and 50 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online.