Police looking for person who shot at Kitchener home and car in Waterloo
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating two separate incidents where an airsoft or BB gun was used to damage windows.
The first incident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the area of Elm Ridge Drive and Queens Boulevard.
Police say several holes were found in a second-storey window.
They later determined that the holes were caused by pellets from an airsoft gun.
The second incident happened Thursday in Waterloo.
Police said a vehicle was travelling north on Albert Street around 5:20 a.m. when the driver's side window shattered.
Through their investigation it was determined that the window was struck by a "circular projectile," that they believe came from a pellet gun.
No injuries were reported in either case.
Similar incidents have been reported in Brantford. On Monday, police said five homes in that community were shot at with an airsoft/BB gun between April 1 and April 3.
-
Sask. mother-daughter duo post TikTok to raise organ donation awareness on Green Shirt DayTikTok sensation Bella Thomson and her mom Kyla are using the social media platform to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation.
-
Overloaded and underfunded: B.C.'s police watchdog calls for funding as investigations slowB.C.’s police watchdog says its investigations are taking too long, as its short-staffed team struggles to keep up with a growing workload.
-
Flood warning on the Red River continues for communities between St. Jean and MorrisSome communities south of Winnipeg remain under a flood warning as the Red River spills its banks.
-
All eyes on Sudbury's 'Frontier' with new lithium projectIt was a packed house at Bryston's in Copper Cliff on Wednesday as members of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce came out to hear the latest on lithium.
-
Grant to help save Fugitive Slave Chapel to be considered by city councilAfter 174 years in London, the Fugitive Slave Chapel is gradually falling victim to neglect.
-
Opioid drug could be circulating Saint John: policeThe Saint John Police Force says carfentanil, an opioid drug meant to immobilize large animals, could be circulating in the community.
-
Paramedics responding to plane crash in Golden Ears Provincial ParkParamedics were called to a provincial park in Metro Vancouver Thursday afternoon after reports of a plane crash.
-
Canada clawing back settlement to RCMP officer who was sexually assaulted on the jobA former RCMP officer who was awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars for abuse she suffered while in uniform is having a large part of her settlement clawed back by the federal government.
-
Not all Nova Scotian’s ready to 'get back out there'Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health has confirmed the province is in its sixth wave of COVID-19, but public health measures are unlikely to be reinstated.