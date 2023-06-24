Police looking for public's help after man found injured in Osborne Village
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding out what happened to a man found lying on the road injured in Osborne Village Friday.
The Winnipeg Police Service said it happened around 2:30 a.m. when they were called to the 400 block of Stradbrook Avenue for the report of an injured man on the roadway. Emergency responders took him to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.
Police believe the man had previously been seen in a state of distress in the area. Limited information is available, and investigators are requesting the public’s assistance.
Anyone who may have seen a man acting erratically in the Osborne Village area early Friday morning is asked to call the police.
Anyone with video surveillance or information can call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
-
B.C. provides $100K to aid South Asian people with mental health, substance-use challengesMore help is on the way for South Asian people living in Greater Vancouver who face mental health and substance-use challenges.
-
Toronto man facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired: policeA 32-year-old Torontonian is facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired and prohibited to operate a vehicle, according to police.
-
Possible tornado investigations underway after Windsor-Essex stormA powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex on Sunday, leading to damage cleanup and possible tornado investigations.
-
Sibling fight escalates to threats and violence in West NipissingA dustup Saturday afternoon between two siblings ended with threats and violence, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Sask. police caught 476 impaired drivers in May: SGIPolice in Saskatchewan caught 476 impaired drivers around the province throughout the month of May, a news release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said.
-
Black tire marks on Leduc Pride crosswalk lead to police investigationPolice are investigating black tire tread marks on the new Pride crosswalk in Leduc as vandalism.
-
Muggy weather this week for the MaritimesThe air in the Maritimes will likely feel heavy and muggy throughout the week with low pressure centred to the west and high pressure to the east.
-
Several charges laid in stolen car investigation in MidlandFour individuals face charges in connection with a stolen car investigation in Midland last week.
-
No injuries reported after 19-car Sask. train derailmentNo one was injured after a 19-car freight train derailment in Saskatchewan, according to Canada's transportation regulator.