Police looking for public's help after random shooting incident

Police have arrested a Winnipeg man for randomly shooting a gun outside a home near the Health Sciences Centre Friday.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) responded to the 700 block of Logan Avenue around 12:20 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of an erratic man shooting a firearm in someone's backyard.

Multiple police units, including the tactical support team, arrived and quickly found the suspect still in possession of the gun. He was arrested and remains behind bars.

Investigators believe the suspect drove up to the home of the 31-year-old male victim and parked his vehicle on the property. The suspect was seen walking round the backyard with a concealed firearm.

Police say the suspect then pulled out the gun and "recklessly discharged multiple rounds." The bullets hit the house and an unoccupied car nearby.

A loaded Norinco 9mm handgun was seized as evidence. Because several rounds had been discharged from the gun, police canvassed the area to make sure no one was shot during the incident.

Police say the suspect and victim were not previously known to one another.

A 48-year-old Winnipeg man faces numerous charges, which have yet to be proven in court.

Winnipeg police are asking anyone with information that could help investigators to call 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).