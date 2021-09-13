Police looking for suspect accused of sexually assaulting teen girl in Carlington

Ottawa police are investigating a sexual assault in the Carlington neighbourhood.

Police said in a release that a 15-year-old girl was with a small group of friends in the area of Laperriere Avenue and Cavan Street at around 8:30 a.m. last Friday when a stranger approached and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a white man, possibly with tan skin, in his late 30s to early 40s. He has a stocky build and is between 5-foot-8 (173cm) and 5-foot-10 (178cm). He had short, curly, dark hair, a full beard, and was wearing glasses at the time. He spoke English with no accent.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944. Police are also asking for anyone who may have dashcam or security camera footage from the area to share it with investigators.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.