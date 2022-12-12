Police looking for suspect after bus driver allegedly assaulted
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
London police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect after a city bus driver was allegedly assaulted.
On Nov. 3, police say a bus driver went into a business in the area of Richmond Street and Mill Street and while inside, was assaulted by a man who showed a knife and chased the driver out of the business.
Police say the victim and suspect are not known to each other and the victim sustained minor injuries.
The suspect is described as a white man with a slim build, blond hair, wearing a black and red jacket, camouflage pants, black shoes with white soles, black toque, carrying a black and red satchel bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.
