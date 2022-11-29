Police looking for suspect after Fergus change machine broken into

The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a suspect after a change machine in Fergus was broken into.

According to OPP, on Friday, officers responded to a report of a theft from a business on St David Street North.

Around 1:20 a.m., OPP believe the suspect broke open a change machine, causing extensive damage and stealing a large amount of change.

The value of the stolen change was not released, however, OPP said the estimated damage to the equipment is reported to be $30,000.

A photo of the suspect released by OPP shows an individual in a balaclava holding what appears to be tools while standing next to a damaged change machine.

The change machine appears to be outside of the business.