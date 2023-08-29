Police looking for suspect after pharmacy robbed in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Kitchener pharmacy with a knife.
Police say officers responded to the business near the intersection of Highland and Westmount roads around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to police, two people entered the pharmacy brandishing knives and stole narcotics. No one was hurt.
The suspects fled the area in a white pickup that was later found abandoned around 1.5 km away.
Officers arrested one of the suspects, a 19-year-old Kitchener man, after a short foot chase.
The other suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens and approximately six feet tall.
Tuesday’s incident comes around two months after a pharmacy at the same intersection was also robbed by two men with knives.
Police did not immediately respond when asked if the two robberies are connected.
Currently in the area of Highland Road West and Westmount Road West for a report of a pharmacy robbery.
One individual has been taken into police custody.
Expect an increased police presence in the area.
Call police or @WaterlooCrime with any information. pic.twitter.com/mlUJOOvjwT
-
Burger King must face lawsuit claiming its Whoppers are too smallA U.S. judge has rejected Burger King's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming that it cheated hungry customers by making its Whopper sandwich appear larger than it actually is.
-
Regina Fire quickly contains Rae Street blazeEmergency crews quickly contained a house fire on the 1200 block of Rae Street early Thursday morning, Regina Fire said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).
-
Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality advisory for CalgaryAnother special air quality statement is in effect for Calgary and many other Alberta communities due to smoke from several nearby wildfires.
-
Clear skies in the Maritimes expected to offer great views of a blue supermoonMaritimers should be able to catch a glimpse of a rare sight Thursday night when a blue supermoon will be rising over the eastern horizon between 8 and 9 p.m.
-
No shortage of questions surrounding homeless hubs from residents as city tries to fast track its planIn response to London’s growing homelessness crisis the city is once again asking for the public’s feedback on the Hubs Implementation Plan.
-
Police investigate fatal crash north of TorontoOne person is dead following a crash north of Toronto early Thursday morning, York Regional Police say.
-
Tidewater signs deal to sell Pipestone and Dimsdale assets to AltaGas for $650MTidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has signed a deal to sell its Pipestone natural gas plant and expansion project as well as its Dimsdale natural gas storage facility to AltaGas Ltd. for $650 million in cash and shares.
-
School zone speed limits to take effect on FridayFriday marks the beginning of September, which means reduced speed limits in school zones come back into effect in Winnipeg.
-
Ottawa investigating logging company over bridge in Alberta's Kananaskis CountryFederal officials are investigating an Alberta logging company for building a bridge without a permit over a river considered crucial habitat for threatened species.