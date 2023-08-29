Police looking for suspect after pharmacy robbed in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Kitchener pharmacy with a knife.

Police say officers responded to the business near the intersection of Highland and Westmount roads around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, two people entered the pharmacy brandishing knives and stole narcotics. No one was hurt.

The suspects fled the area in a white pickup that was later found abandoned around 1.5 km away.

Officers arrested one of the suspects, a 19-year-old Kitchener man, after a short foot chase.

The other suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens and approximately six feet tall.

Tuesday’s incident comes around two months after a pharmacy at the same intersection was also robbed by two men with knives.

Police did not immediately respond when asked if the two robberies are connected.

Currently in the area of Highland Road West and Westmount Road West for a report of a pharmacy robbery.



One individual has been taken into police custody.



Expect an increased police presence in the area.



Call police or @WaterlooCrime with any information. pic.twitter.com/mlUJOOvjwT