Police looking for suspect after seven-kilometre car chase through Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police Sercvice (WRPS) and Peel police are both searching for a suspect after a seven-kilometre car chase through Kitchener.

Officers were called to a reported robbery in progress at a business near Gateway Park Drive and Tu-Lane Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the suspect tried to drive away when they arrived, so officers blocked his vehicle with their cruisers.

The suspect allegedly rammed one of the police cars and drove away to Sportsworld Drive.

Police say they pursued him along Sportsworld and Maple Grove Road towards Hespeler Road.

The chase was then called off due to the man's dangerous driving, which they say included running a red light.

The suspect is described as a Southeast Asian male, around 30 years old, 6'1, and with a medium build.

He was driving a white 2023 GMC Denali 3500, crew cab, with dual rear wheels and stinger attached under the rear bumper.

The passenger side doors were damaged.

Police say the vehicle was reported stolen to Peel police three weeks ago.

No injuries were reported.

On Monday, WRPS released an image of the person they are looking to identify and speak with in connection to the incident.

Police also included a photo of what they believe is the stolen vehicle involved.