Police looking for suspect after shooting in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect after a shooting on Gildner Street in Kitchener.

In a news release, police said officers responded to the area of Park Street and Glasgow Street in Kitchener for reports of gunshots around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Const. Andre Johnson told CTV News an altercation occurred before the gun was discharged.

"We do believe the suspect had an altercation with a potential person and as a result of that a firearm was discharged," Const. André Johnson told CTV News.

Police were not able to confirm how many shots were fired, but said no injuries have been reported.

A resident of the area who spoke to CTV News on camera but did not want to be named called the incident “a little unnerving.”

“It’s shocking to hear about gunfire on the street,” he said, adding he’d lived there for 13 years. “We haven’t heard anything like that before.”

“The fact that there’s such a heavy police presence suggests that there’s an appropriate response,” he said. “And I would hope that would be enough to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”

Police believe the incident was targeted and there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.