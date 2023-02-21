Police looking for suspect after stabbing near Wilfrid Laurier University

Waterloo regional police have released a description of a suspect wanted in connection a stabbing in Waterloo’s university district Tuesday morning.

The incident saw a 19-year-old man transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim reported he was walking by himself along King Street North around 6 a.m. when he was stabbed by a person he didn’t know.

The suspect is described as male, 5-foot-10, and wearing a dark jacket and face mask.

In a tweet posted just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Waterloo regional police said officers were in the area of University Avenue West and Albert Street after reports of a stabbing.

Waterloo regional police cruisers patrolled the area throughout the day, with police telling CTV News they were investigating a stabbing just metres off-campus.

Several police cruisers were seen around the school and were parked at campus security at different times throughout the day.

Police confirmed they believe the stabbing happened off campus.

BUILDINGS PUT ON CONTROLLED ACCESS

It is the start of reading week at the university, so most students have gone home.

In a statement posted online, the university said it was recently made aware of an incident close to its Waterloo campus. All buildings at the Waterloo campus were put on controlled access as a result. Students were asked to use their ONE Card to get into the buildings.

STUDENTS REACT

The people CTV spoke with said they didn’t notice the police Tuesday morning, but the news of the incident is unsettling.

“It’s actually unpleasant, because a lot of students cross these areas all the time,” Adnan Malwaki, a Wilfrid Laurier University student, said.

“For the most part this area is safe. There’s a couple of crazy people around here who party and throw all over the streets and stuff like that, but other than that the area is kind of safe,” Malkawi said.

“It worries me a little bit, because of course I go to school here. Yeah, I’m worried, but not too much,” Victor Zhan, a student at Waterloo Collegiate Institute, said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

One male victim has been transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Anyone who has information or witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or @Waterloocrime.



Occ: 23-049821 (917) https://t.co/mHjOSMdU1T